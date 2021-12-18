Bitblocks (BBK) Trading 50.8% Higher Over Last Week

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $246,540.14 and $5.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded up 50.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,562.55 or 0.99626997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00047084 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00032963 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.13 or 0.00963116 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Bitblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

