Bitcashpay Reaches One Day Volume of $113,430.00 (BCP)

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Bitcashpay has traded 82.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcashpay has a market cap of $120,676.60 and $113,430.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcashpay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcashpay alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00041356 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007267 BTC.

Bitcashpay Coin Profile

BCP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Bitcashpay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcashpay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcashpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcashpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcashpay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.