Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $125,791.09 and $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,864.41 or 0.99366700 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00049154 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.53 or 0.00276768 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.04 or 0.00443232 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00147190 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009552 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,114,271 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.