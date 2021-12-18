Bitcloud Price Up 36.9% Over Last Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Bitcloud has a market cap of $126,018.87 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,942.06 or 0.99378351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.02 or 0.00279493 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.64 or 0.00437476 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00136627 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001995 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,109,539 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

