Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Hits $0.59 on Exchanges

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $10.51 million and approximately $921.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001244 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

