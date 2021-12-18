Bitcoin Confidential Price Up 6.9% This Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $544,916.98 and $7,770.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.02 or 0.00212074 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001130 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

