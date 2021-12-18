Bitcoin Diamond 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.32 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $232.43 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

