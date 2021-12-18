Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $63,233.54 and approximately $19.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 19,109.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00001068 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

