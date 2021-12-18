Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $253.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00003379 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $7.59 million and approximately $253.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.07 or 0.00343008 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00142521 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00087549 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.