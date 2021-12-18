Bitcoin SV Price Down 6% This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $127.11 or 0.00265457 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and approximately $587.89 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,927,795 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

