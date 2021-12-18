BitCore One Day Trading Volume Hits $359,072.00 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. BitCore has a market cap of $3.45 million and $359,072.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitCore has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,929.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,960.82 or 0.08440032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00317314 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $435.82 or 0.00928689 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00074966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.77 or 0.00387331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.92 or 0.00270460 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

