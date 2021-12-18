BitScreener Token (BITX) Price Hits $0.0122 on Exchanges

BitScreener Token (CURRENCY:BITX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One BitScreener Token coin can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitScreener Token has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $2,170.00 worth of BitScreener Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitScreener Token has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitScreener Token

BitScreener Token is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. BitScreener Token’s total supply is 367,469,115 coins and its circulating supply is 87,573,177 coins. BitScreener Token’s official Twitter account is @BitScreener . BitScreener Token’s official website is tokensale.bitscreener.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitScreener is an Ethereum-based financial data marketplace. BITX is an ERC20 utility token that works as a payment method for users to purchase advanced services offered on the BitScreener marketplace. At the same time, users have opportunities to earn BITX by contributing valuable data to the BitScreener ecosystem. “

