BitTorrent (BTT) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.65 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and approximately $357.51 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00154822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009065 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005025 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002724 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004381 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

