BitTube Hits Market Cap of $1.08 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. BitTube has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $732.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 330,226,864 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

