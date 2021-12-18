Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Stock Holdings Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Black Hills worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 18.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 13.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 64,988 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $67.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $72.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

