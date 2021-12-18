Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as low as C$8.92. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.92.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$12.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline Safety news, insider DAK Capital Inc. bought 49,300 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$340,165.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,334,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,104,498.18. Insiders bought 53,300 shares of company stock valued at $366,796 in the last 90 days.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

