BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the November 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MQT opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $15.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

