Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the November 15th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 81.8% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $162,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BGX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,642. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $15.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.