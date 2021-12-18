Blank Wallet Price Hits $0.60 on Exchanges (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001270 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $847,183.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00054203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.06 or 0.08378705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00077602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,800.54 or 0.99852692 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00050571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002729 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

