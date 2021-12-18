BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $68,709.84

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. One BLOC.MONEY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOC.MONEY has a market capitalization of $68,709.84 and $12.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLOC.MONEY has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

BLOC.MONEY Profile

BLOC.MONEY is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 20,928,762 coins. The official website for BLOC.MONEY is bloc.money . BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

BLOC.MONEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOC.MONEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOC.MONEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

