BlockBank (BBANK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $364,668.00

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. BlockBank has a market capitalization of $6.29 million and approximately $364,668.00 worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockBank coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BlockBank has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00042248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007241 BTC.

BlockBank Profile

BlockBank (BBANK) is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,704,263 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

