Blocknet Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $71,002.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $71,002.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00036512 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00019698 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004948 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,272,606 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

