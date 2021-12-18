Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $349.27

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 349.27 ($4.62) and traded as high as GBX 354 ($4.68). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 353 ($4.66), with a volume of 106,432 shares traded.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.09) price objective on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.09) price objective on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 353.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 349.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market cap of £288.08 million and a PE ratio of 14.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

