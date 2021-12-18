B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $609.61

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 609.61 ($8.06) and traded as high as GBX 627.58 ($8.29). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 617 ($8.15), with a volume of 4,815,200 shares traded.

BME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.60) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.32) to GBX 576 ($7.61) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.27) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 650 ($8.59) to GBX 675 ($8.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.59) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 595.60 ($7.87).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 609.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 580.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

