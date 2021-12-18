B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) and Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Head-To-Head Analysis

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) and Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares B&M European Value Retail and Kuehne + Nagel International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&M European Value Retail N/A N/A N/A Kuehne + Nagel International 5.36% 52.20% 12.63%

B&M European Value Retail pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Kuehne + Nagel International pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Kuehne + Nagel International pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

B&M European Value Retail has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuehne + Nagel International has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares B&M European Value Retail and Kuehne + Nagel International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&M European Value Retail $6.28 billion 1.35 $560.09 million N/A N/A Kuehne + Nagel International $21.74 billion 1.67 $840.48 million $2.56 23.43

Kuehne + Nagel International has higher revenue and earnings than B&M European Value Retail.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for B&M European Value Retail and Kuehne + Nagel International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B&M European Value Retail 3 4 3 0 2.00 Kuehne + Nagel International 5 6 3 0 1.86

B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus target price of $31.84, indicating a potential downside of 6.22%. Given B&M European Value Retail’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe B&M European Value Retail is more favorable than Kuehne + Nagel International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of B&M European Value Retail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Kuehne + Nagel International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kuehne + Nagel International beats B&M European Value Retail on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products. B&M European Value Retail was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login. The Airfreight segment relates to the air logistics solutions and streamlined visibility and monitoring via KN Login information management system. The Overland segments specializes in the end-to-end, secured, and temperature-controlled solutions for overland transportation of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. The Contract Logistics segment refers to the customer contracts for warehousing and distribution activities. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

