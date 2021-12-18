Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 302,500 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 407,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,025.0 days.

BOLIF opened at $38.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $40.37.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 331 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

