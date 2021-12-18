BOLT (BOLT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $627,563.00

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, BOLT has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. BOLT has a total market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $627,563.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

