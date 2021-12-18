Bonfida Price Tops $5.01 on Top Exchanges (FIDA)

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Bonfida coin can currently be purchased for about $5.01 or 0.00010453 BTC on exchanges. Bonfida has a total market cap of $224.40 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bonfida has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00053616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.32 or 0.08287382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00076316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.28 or 0.99908846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00050175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bonfida Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,832,825 coins and its circulating supply is 44,832,825 coins. The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com . The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bonfida Coin Trading

