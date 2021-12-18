BonusCloud (BXC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.31 Million

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $52,143.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00041620 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007202 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,153,311,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.