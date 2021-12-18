Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Booking by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $2,210.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,359.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,297.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,745.50.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

