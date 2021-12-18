BOOM (BOOM) Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and $59,433.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One BOOM coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,135,414 coins and its circulating supply is 778,104,681 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

