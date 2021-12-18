BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will announce sales of $3.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.41 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $3.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $14.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.55 billion to $14.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.28 billion to $16.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BWA stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in BorgWarner by 31.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in BorgWarner by 19.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 14.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 922,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,795,000 after purchasing an additional 114,339 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 135,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

