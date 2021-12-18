Boson Protocol (BOSON) Market Capitalization Achieves $86.57 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002949 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 23% lower against the dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $86.57 million and $5.48 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.83 or 0.00279131 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009723 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008409 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000703 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000203 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,632,296 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.