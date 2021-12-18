Boxhill Technologies (LON:BOX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Boxhill Technologies PLC (LON:BOX)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Boxhill Technologies shares last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 510,219 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.05.

About Boxhill Technologies (LON:BOX)

Boxhill Technologies Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides lottery administration and payment processing products and services in the United Kingdom. It provides lottery management services, including financial reconciliation and management, draw management, player communication, and prize provision services for society lotteries.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Boxhill Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxhill Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.