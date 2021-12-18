Bread (BRD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.90 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. Bread has a market capitalization of $70.76 million and $4.90 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bread has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00041991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

