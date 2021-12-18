Bread Price Reaches $0.76 on Top Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Bread has a total market cap of $67.49 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00041456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007279 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.