Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

Several research firms recently commented on MNRL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $20.56 on Friday. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.89 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -1,454.41%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,012,843.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $523,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth $224,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

