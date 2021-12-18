Brio Consultants LLC Has $6.66 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brio Consultants LLC decreased its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,619 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.6% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB opened at $333.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $331.05 and its 200 day moving average is $345.35.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. UBS Group began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock worth $425,451,776. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

