Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 207 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $120,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,892.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,735.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

