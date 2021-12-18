Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $70,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. FMR LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919,562 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $354,350,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,292 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,998,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $92,578,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

BMY opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.87. The company has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.