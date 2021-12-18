Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock opened at $634.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 543 shares of company stock valued at $298,240 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.39.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

