Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $44,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,065,401,000 after purchasing an additional 176,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,439,000 after purchasing an additional 98,059 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $634.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.79. The stock has a market cap of $261.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $644.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.39.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 543 shares of company stock valued at $298,240. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.