Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Short Interest Up 27.0% in November

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the November 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 769,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $940,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 31,790 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $2,590,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.33. 3,904,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,321. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.82. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.48%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.