Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,295,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,426 shares during the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease makes up about 23.3% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $56,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 597.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,590,000 after buying an additional 18,681,995 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 56,865.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,403,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 177.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,065,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 865.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,408 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth $57,377,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNL stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.18. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

