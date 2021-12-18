Brokerages Anticipate ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) will post sales of $58.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.50 million to $61.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $57.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $213.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $216.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $283.05 million, with estimates ranging from $250.60 million to $315.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

ANIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas Haughey bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $46.84 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $597.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.19.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.