Brokerages Anticipate Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Post $1.21 EPS

Analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Archer-Daniels-Midland also posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Shares of ADM traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,944,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,762. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average is $62.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,375,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,556,000 after acquiring an additional 39,427 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 487,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,233,000 after acquiring an additional 94,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

