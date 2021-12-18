Brokerages Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will report sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $937.90 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $796.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,621 shares of company stock worth $473,772. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at $226,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.85 and a 200-day moving average of $100.69.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

