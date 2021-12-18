Brokerages Anticipate Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.53 Million

Equities analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will post $74.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.90 million and the lowest is $73.00 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $73.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $303.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $306.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $296.53 million, with estimates ranging from $292.80 million to $301.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

PFC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $35.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

