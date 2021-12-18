Brokerages Anticipate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $902.84 Million

Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce $902.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $892.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $952.73 million. Roku reported sales of $649.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.11.

ROKU stock opened at $236.46 on Friday. Roku has a 1-year low of $190.23 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.48, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.04.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,541 shares of company stock worth $138,505,823 in the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roku by 7.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 15.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

