Brokerages Expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFCG stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 762,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,845. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

